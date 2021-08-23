Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughters Claim They're Not Invited to His Wedding

Instagram

At this time, Dog has yet to publicly comment on whether or not his daughters received an invite to his wedding. It's also unknown if his other children are attending the wedding. Dog's rep did, however, state that fans can get a glimpse into his and Francie's special ceremony on his upcoming television show, Beware of the Dog.

Back in May, Francie shared insight into her relationship with Dog and revealed the romantic details of how he popped the big question. According to the rancher, she went out to pick food and when she returned home, the room was filled with candles.

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she told The Sun at the time, adding, "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'"

But not everyone was thrilled about Dog and Francie's relationship milestone.