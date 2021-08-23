Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughters Claim They're Not Invited to His Wedding

Wedding planning can be ruff, especially when there's family drama involved.
After a yearlong engagement, Dog the Bounty Hunter and his fiancée, Francie Frane, are only a week away from getting married. However, the couple—who got engaged just 10 months after Dog's wife of 13 years, Beth Chapman, died of throat cancer in 2019—have to deal with some family turmoil first.
TMZ recently reported that the reality TV personality, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, didn't invite his two daughters to his and Francie's wedding on Sept. 2. Cecily and Bonnie Chapman told the outlet it's unclear why the 68-year-old star left them off the guest list.
According to Cecily and Bonnie, neither one has an issue with their father remarrying nor do they have any "ill will" toward Francie. Cecily, who is Dog's stepdaughter, speculated that she and her sister might not have made the cut because they remind Dog too much of their late mother.
Dog's rep issued a statement to E! News to seemingly address his daughter's claims.
"We love Bonnie and Cecily very much, as we do all our family," his rep said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 23. "We pray for their health and happiness every day. Beyond that statement, we wish to keep any family issues private."
At this time, Dog has yet to publicly comment on whether or not his daughters received an invite to his wedding. It's also unknown if his other children are attending the wedding. Dog's rep did, however, state that fans can get a glimpse into his and Francie's special ceremony on his upcoming television show, Beware of the Dog.
Back in May, Francie shared insight into her relationship with Dog and revealed the romantic details of how he popped the big question. According to the rancher, she went out to pick food and when she returned home, the room was filled with candles.
"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she told The Sun at the time, adding, "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'"
But not everyone was thrilled about Dog and Francie's relationship milestone.
Many felt Dog moved on too soon following Beth's passing and criticized his engagement to Francie. After they came under fire, Bonnie even took to social media to defend her father.
"Let him be happy, please for the love of God let him be," she wrote in the comments section of one of Dog's posts. "My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It's been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy. He's still got my mother's name on his chest. He'll never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace."
While Bonnie explained that no one could ever replace Beth, she noted that it's natural for people to move on.
"For those who claim to know my mother's wishes: please remember that we as a family went through every excruciating and painful detail of what was next," she expressed. "I had this talk with her, my mother had so much love for my father, she would never want him to be alone. My mom wanted him to be happy no matter what."
She added, "There is always going to be one and only one Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie."
