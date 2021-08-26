Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's First Year With Daughter Daisy Has Been Totally Rosy

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Katy Perry's romance with future husband Orlando Bloom has been igniting the celebrity relationship landscape for the better part of five years now. But it's her relationship with his ex Miranda Kerr that leaves us all in awe, awe, awe.

"I love her," the Australian model and KORA Organics founder Kerr raved of Perry while appearing on the Moments With Candace Parker podcast Aug. 17. And while Kerr isn't knocking Bloom or the three-year marriage that produced their now 10-year-old son Flynn, when it comes to Perry, "It'd be safe to say I love her more than Flynn's dad."

Eight years removed from their divorce, the Carnival Row actor is "like a brother," Kerr continued. "And most of the time, an annoying brother. So she helps me deal with him because she can deal with him, and I'm so grateful that she's there. Because it just takes the pressure off me."

Their modern arrangement means the trio are actually able to enjoy family vacations with Flynn, Kerr's husband Evan Spiegel and their two sons, Hart, 3, and Myles, 22 months, and Bloom and Perry's daughter Daisy.

"We go on holidays together, Kerr noted. "We celebrate all the important milestones together."