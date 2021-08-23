Mayim Bialik to Guest Host Jeopardy! Following Mike Richards' Exit

Watch : Mike Richards Steps Down as "Jeopardy!" Host Amid Controversy

Mayim Bialik will fill in as guest host of Jeopardy! this week following Mike Richards' departure.

According to Sony Pictures Television, the actress is scheduled to tape three weeks' worth of episodes (15) when production resumes this week. Jeopardy! will then bring on additional guest hosts as its search for Alex Trebek's successor continues.

The news comes less than two weeks after Bialik was named host of Jeopardy!'s primetime specials and spin-offs and Richards was named host of the daily syndicated program. Richards then stepped down from the position last week after offensive remarks he made on a podcast between 2013 and 2014 resurfaced.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," he said in a letter shared with the Jeopardy! team on Aug. 20 and obtained by NBC News. "As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately."