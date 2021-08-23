14 Things Every Grown-Up Bedroom Should Have

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Some people say the kitchen is the heart of the home, but our favorite room is the bedroom. It's where you start and end your day, a place for sleep and an escape from the chaos of life. Since the room is so important, it should feel inviting, tranquil and reflective of your needs.
In addition to the basics like a comfortable mattress, pillows and bedding, we rounded up things like a diffuser, satin pillowcases, weighted blankets and black-out curtains to help you get the most out of your dreaming hours. Why? Because you deserve to feel the utmost level of peace when you're in your room.
Below, everything you need to make your bedroom a cozy and zen retreat.
Pure Enrichment Crystal Himalayan Salt Rock Lamp and Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser
The calming effects of the Himalayan salt rocks mixed with a relaxing essential oil blend will make your room feel like a spa. Not to mention, the light offers a subtle glow to help you wind down as you transition to bedtime.
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Adulting means investing in luxurious bedding! You deserve to feel like you're sleeping at a 5-star hotel every single night. This buttery-smooth sheet set from Brooklinen features a luxurious 480-thread count and a slightly luminous finish.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack)
If you don't already have these satin pillowcases, here is your sign! Available in 24 colors, you're sure to find the perfect hue of these insanely soft pillowcases to compliment your bedroom's aesthetic. These pillowcases also have an envelope closure end to prevent your pillows escaping from the pillowcase at night. But most importantly, satin pillowcases will help reduce hair frizz and breakage, protect skin from facial sleep lines and they reduce the spread of bacteria that can cause breakouts.
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
Calling all sleepers who wake up sweating or tend to toss and turn at night because it's too hot, we suggest investing in the Buffy Breeze comforter. Made with 100% eucalyptus, this temperature-regulating comforter offers a cool-to-the-touch feel and a chic minimalist design to compliment any space.
Sun Zero Nordic 2-Pack Theater Grade Extreme 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair
We don't know about you, but we like to wake up a few hours after the sun comes up. These curtains feature extreme blackout technology to blocks out 100% of outside light to help you log more hours of uninterrupted sleep. Their energy efficient design reduces energy lost through your windows by up to 50% and helps keep heat out in the summer. Additionally, these elegant curtains reduce noise up to 35%, which is perfect for those who have noisy neighbors.
Canopy Humidifier
We never knew how much we needed a humidifier until we treated ourselves to Canopy's humidifier. It hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet thanks to a 2.5 liter tank with up to 36 hours of running time. Humidifiers are also a skincare must-have as they promote a healthier skin barrier and combat dryness and sensitivity. Did we mention this humidifier is dishwasher safe? Although it also has built-in anti-mold technology and UV lights to kill 99.9% of bacteria, you can give it a thorough cleaning by popping it in the dishwasher. Additionally, it comes with a diffuser puck on the top grate, so you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to help you wind down.
Spa of the World™ French Lavender Pillow Mist
Before our head hits our fortress of pillows, we spray this French lavender mist on our pillowcases to help us relax and get ready to sleep.
Tree Napper
We believe everyone should have a weighted blanket! Not only will they up the cozy factor of your room, but they help promote deeper sleep cycles, reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin production to help you sleep through the night. Our Bearaby Tree Napper blanket is pure magic and makes us feel like we are being held all night long. You can also get the cult-favorite blanket in cotton, velvet, kid's and travel versions!
Pillow Cube Classic
Choosing a pillow that reflects your sleep style will change your life. For side sleepers, Pillow Cube is for you! In addition to offering a cooling feel, the cube shape supports your head and neck and aligns your spine.
Nova Hybrid Mattress
An essential part of being a functioning, well-rested adult is investing in a quality mattress that won't leave you with aches and pains once you wake up. Casper's Nova Hybrid Mattress, which is currently on sale, offers a luxuriously soft top layer, Zoned Support™ Pro technology that helps align your spine, plus resilient springs to prevent sinking and add lift and airflow.
One reviewer said, "I never knew how bad my old bed was until I purchased my Casper. I selected Casper based on it's high ratings on Consumer Reports and the 100 night trial period - without any return fees sealed the deal. Long time hip, back and shoulder pain which I thought was related to getting older and being out of shape are gone."
Olee Sleep 13-Inch Galaxy Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam and Pocket Spring Mattress
If you don't want to break the bank, but are in need of a quality mattress, we suggest the highly-rated Olee Sleep Galaxy Hybrid Mattress. Take it from us, we are the proud owners of one! Although we were so skeptical about buying a mattress on Amazon, we are so glad we did. It comes rolled up in box and magically turns into a plush yet firm mattress, which makes it perfect for shipping, moving and set-up. The mattress offers a soft memory foam top and five layers of pocket spring. Although it's on the firmer side, it's perfect for those who don't want to feel like they're sinking into memory foam.
Modway Veronique Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Upholstered Full/Queen Headboard
Every bedroom needs a chic headboard to serve as the focal point of your space. We love this tufted headboard that TikTok is obsessed with. It's modern, unique and will make your room feel even cozier.
Boy Smells Lanai Scented Candle
Set the mood with a delicious-smelling candle! We are currently obsessed with Boy Smell's Lanai candle for making our room smell like a tropical getaway every night. The luxe blend offers notes of coconut, pink peppercorn and orange blossom that will instantly transport you to a Hawaiian beach.
Dodow Metronome Light Sleep Aid
Are you an insomniac like us? Dodow's Metronome Light Sleep Aid can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. As explained on Dodow's website, "Synchronizing your breathing to a light pulse at a slow and steady rhythm has a hypnotic effect (the phenomenon is similar to watching a pendulum). Thus, after a few minutes you are able to let go and sleep." Definitely a must for your bedside table!
