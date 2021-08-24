Below Deck's Captain Lee Shares Details About His Season 9 Absence

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck-ers can relax: Captain Lee Rosbach is back (eventually)!

The shocking season nine trailer teased a new captain causing some waves aboard superyacht My Seanna after leaving the port of St. Kitts without beloved Captain Lee. But Captain Lee promises he won't leave his wheel un-helmed for long when season nine premieres.

"I am much better," he exclusively confirmed to E! News following a "condition" that led to his brief absence. "The timing was mainly screwed up. Because we have such a tight shooting schedule, it was imperative that the guests' charters start and end on time so it didn't have a domino effect and impact every charter after that."

Captain Lee confirmed that his condition "was not related to COVID at all." In fact, Captain Lee couldn't wait to get back onboard.

"It was a totally unique year," he reflected. "It's unlike any other season that we've had, and I really enjoyed it."