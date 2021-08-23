Captain Lee Rosbach Has the Best Response to Below Deck's Emmy Nominations

This might be their most prestigious yacht guest yet.
Beloved Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach is usually too busy to revel in his Bravolebrity status while navigating the high seas. Yet, after two (!!) Emmy nominations, Captain Lee is ready to sit back and enjoy the pinch-me moment—at least, for a little while.
"I've never—I still don't, and I try to avoid it as much as possible—I don't consider myself a celebrity," Captain Lee exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23. "I'm a captain that does this job, I just happen to get filmed while doing it. I try to stay away from the Kool-Aid bowl as much as possible, and when I heard about that and when I heard that we were up for a couple of Emmys, it was like, I don't know, it's kind of like the first time somebody recognized me from the show."
Captain Lee joked, "I kept turning around, looking behind me, thinking there was someone behind me because they were staring at me and that's the way the Emmy thing is like. Did I read that right? Is that really us?"
Below Deck is nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program at the 2021 Emmy Awards, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19.
"You dream, until it happens, it's just a little overwhelming," Captain Lee noted of the honor.
So, if won, would the Emmy award trophy be a future crew member aboard superyacht My Seanna?
"I don't know, I haven't thought that far ahead," the humble crew leader explained. "I don't want to be presumptuous. I'd probably just sit and look at it and go off for long periods of time, just keep touching it and making sure it was real, making sure nobody is trying to take it back or something."
And if all else fails, we can find his Emmy "next to my head on a pillow" in his cabin.
Below Deck season nine premieres on Monday, Oct. 25 and streams the next day on Peacock.