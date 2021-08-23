Captain Lee Rosbach Has the Best Response to Below Deck's Emmy Nominations

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

This might be their most prestigious yacht guest yet.

Beloved Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach is usually too busy to revel in his Bravolebrity status while navigating the high seas. Yet, after two (!!) Emmy nominations, Captain Lee is ready to sit back and enjoy the pinch-me moment—at least, for a little while.

"I've never—I still don't, and I try to avoid it as much as possible—I don't consider myself a celebrity," Captain Lee exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23. "I'm a captain that does this job, I just happen to get filmed while doing it. I try to stay away from the Kool-Aid bowl as much as possible, and when I heard about that and when I heard that we were up for a couple of Emmys, it was like, I don't know, it's kind of like the first time somebody recognized me from the show."

Captain Lee joked, "I kept turning around, looking behind me, thinking there was someone behind me because they were staring at me and that's the way the Emmy thing is like. Did I read that right? Is that really us?"