BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Captain Lee Rosbach Has the Best Response to Below Deck's Emmy Nominations

It took nine seasons, countless crew members and now, two Emmy nominations, for Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach to realize that he is, in fact, a celebrity. Hear his humble take on the honor.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 23, 2021 7:05 PMTags
TVReality TVAwardsEmmysExclusivesBravoBelow DeckNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

This might be their most prestigious yacht guest yet.

Beloved Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach is usually too busy to revel in his Bravolebrity status while navigating the high seas. Yet, after two (!!) Emmy nominations, Captain Lee is ready to sit back and enjoy the pinch-me moment—at least, for a little while. 

"I've never—I still don't, and I try to avoid it as much as possible—I don't consider myself a celebrity," Captain Lee exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23. "I'm a captain that does this job, I just happen to get filmed while doing it. I try to stay away from the Kool-Aid bowl as much as possible, and when I heard about that and when I heard that we were up for a couple of Emmys, it was like, I don't know, it's kind of like the first time somebody recognized me from the show."

Captain Lee joked, "I kept turning around, looking behind me, thinking there was someone behind me because they were staring at me and that's the way the Emmy thing is like. Did I read that right? Is that really us?"

photos
Below Deck Season 9 Cast Photos

Below Deck is nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program at the 2021 Emmy Awards, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Laurent Basset/Bravo

"You dream, until it happens, it's just a little overwhelming," Captain Lee noted of the honor. 

So, if won, would the Emmy award trophy be a future crew member aboard superyacht My Seanna

"I don't know, I haven't thought that far ahead," the humble crew leader explained. "I don't want to be presumptuous. I'd probably just sit and look at it and go off for long periods of time, just keep touching it and making sure it was real, making sure nobody is trying to take it back or something." 

And if all else fails, we can find his Emmy "next to my head on a pillow" in his cabin. 

Below Deck season nine premieres on Monday, Oct. 25 and streams the next day on Peacock

Trending Stories

1

Proof That Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Still Going Strong

2
Exclusive

Why Chrishell Strause Kept Her Romance With Jason Oppenheim Private

3

Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer: See Her Ring

4

Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NY After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

5

Chrissy Teigen Hasn't "Fully Processed" Son Jack's Death

Latest News

Exclusive

Captain Lee Has the Best Response to Below Deck's Emmy Noms

Exclusive

Why Chrishell Strause Kept Her Romance With Jason Oppenheim Private

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on What Would've Been His 43rd Birthday

Exclusive

Addison Rae Reveals What It Was Like Working With Kourtney Kardashian

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins

13 Pumpkin Spice Snacks to Help You Pretend It's Fall RN

Jana Kramer "Making the Kids Her Priority" as Ex Mike Caussin Move On