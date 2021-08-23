Why Chrishell Strause Kept Her Romance With Jason Oppenheim Private

Watch : Why Chrishell Stause Kept Romance With Jason Oppenheim Secret

Officially off the market—with a 60 day closing window!

Selling Sunset real estate agent Chrishell Strause confirmed that she started dating co-star Jason Oppenheim a full two months prior to going public with their romance in late July.

"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," Chrishell exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 23. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good."

The host of Netflix's Reality Games revealed that co-worker Mary Fitzgerald was the first of her close pals to know about Chrishell and Jason. "We're all just so close and we all work just so close together, and there's no hiding it from Mary," Chrishell explained. "We work together constantly. She's our best friend."