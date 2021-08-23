Why Chrishell Strause Kept Her Romance With Jason Oppenheim Private

Officially off the market—with a 60 day closing window!
Selling Sunset real estate agent Chrishell Strause confirmed that she started dating co-star Jason Oppenheim a full two months prior to going public with their romance in late July.
"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," Chrishell exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 23. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good."
The host of Netflix's Reality Games revealed that co-worker Mary Fitzgerald was the first of her close pals to know about Chrishell and Jason. "We're all just so close and we all work just so close together, and there's no hiding it from Mary," Chrishell explained. "We work together constantly. She's our best friend."
And yes, Mary did date Jason back in the day, but there's no awkwardness here!
"That was so many years ago," Chrishell dished. "I just feel like, we're all best friends at this point. Her and Romain [Bonnet] are so happy. It just feels like a family business...In fact, it was fine that she knew because she could kind of detract any [attention] because Mary's there, so we're all just hanging out as a group."
Any drama that Selling Sunset fans spot is just from the reality TV angle of it all, according to Chrishell.
"It's so funny how the show twists things, the real dynamics in the office, because they don't go around giving us listings," she said rumors that Mary is Jason's "favorite" agent. "If anyone knows real estate, you have to go out and get your own listings. Mary's always going to be the rock in the office, somebody we all lean on and go to when we need advice."
The Emmy-nominated star promises to continue living her best life since making her red carpet debut with new love Jason. With memoir Under Construction and another yet-untitled Netflix project in the works, Chrishell's biggest problem to date is finding out what to wear to the Emmy Awards.
"Honestly, I wish I knew, I would tell u guys," she teased of her glam look. "I need to go shopping. I'm not one of those people that, like, designers throw dresses at them. I need to go figure something out."

