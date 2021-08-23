How Vanessa Bryant Is Focusing on Family and Healing After Kobe and Gianna's Death

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe & Gianna With Friend's Letter

For fans, Kobe Bryant is a champion, hall of fame athlete and all-around GOAT. But for Vanessa Bryant, the NBA player is simply a husband and girl dad.

On Aug. 23, sports enthusiasts paid tribute to the former Los Angeles Laker on what would have been his 43rd birthday. At the same time, others couldn't help but wonder how Kobe's family is coping nearly 19 months after the basketball star and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a helicopter crash along with seven other individuals.

According to a source, Vanessa is still healing while focusing on her three other children.

"She is not dating anybody and likely won't for a long time. Kobe was her one and only," an insider exclusively shared with E! News. "For now, to protect her mental health and well-being, she's just been trying to lay low as much as she can."

According to our source, Vanessa gets invited to tons of celebrity events, but usually opts out because "she just wants to stay low key for now."