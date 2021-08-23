Addison Rae Reveals What It Was Like Working With BFF Kourtney Kardashian on He's All That

Watch : Addison Rae Talks Kourtney Kardashian's Cameo in "He's All That"

They are all that!

TikTok mega-influencer Addison Rae is making her big screen debut in Netflix's He's All That with her reality TV bestie Kourtney Kardashian by her side! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum co-stars in the teen flick, out Friday, Aug. 27, and has an adorable kameo acting opposite Addison.

"It was incredible," Addison gushed exclusively of her working with her BFF during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 23. "Kourtney is amazing. She really did her part and studying her lines. She was nervous too, and so was I, but we worked together, read our lines together as much as we could and she went in there and did her thing and I'm so proud of her."

Addison could barely contain her own excitement as she kicks off her film career alongside Kourtney. "I wish I could, like, form sentences when I think about it," the influencer explained, "but it's so unreal and just a true dream come true and this is everything and more that I could have asked for."