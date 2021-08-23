Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Andre Gray

There are officially two little members added to the mix!
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed on Aug. 23 that she recently gave birth to twins. The singer, 29, made the heartwarming announcement by sharing to Instagram a black-and-white photo that features the bottom of two pairs of tiny feet. Leigh-Anne captioned the sweet photo of her babies with fiancé Andre Gray, "We asked for a miracle, we were given two. Our Cubbies are here." She revealed that the babies are just over a week old and that their original birthdate was on Aug. 16.
Neither Leigh-Anne nor her fiancé, 30, revealed any more details about the babies, including their names.
Bandmate Perrie Edwards, who also gave birth to her baby just a few days ago, was among the first to congratulate her fellow group member, commenting, "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you, my Lee Lee!" Jade Thirlwall, the group's third member, also chimed in with her best wishes, adding, "Superwoman! Proud of you and love you, xxx."
The "Sweet Melody" singer first announced her exciting pregnancy news in May with a series of gorgeous Instagram photos.
Alongside the sweet snaps of the songwriter tenderly cradling her bump while draped in layers of gorgeous green satin, she captioned the May 4 post, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't wait believe the dream is finally coming true… we can't wait to meet you."
As fans may remember, Leigh-Anne and professional footballer Andre got engaged last year after four years of dating.
The mom-to-be kept busy throughout her pregnancy, working on her own solo music, along with projects alongside her group mates. Now that they're here, here's hoping she'll take a little break and instead break out the confetti!