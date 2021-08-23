Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NYC After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Travis Scott is certainly feeling like the "Highest in the Room" as he preps for baby no. 2.

The rapper couldn't hide his huge smile while out with friends in New York City on Aug. 23. The "Sicko Mode" singer grinned while on the phone only three days after it was revealed that girlfriend Kylie Jenner is pregnant with their second child.

Travis looked cool and casual in black pants, a bright yellow shirt and neon sneakers with a baseball cap on while making his way around the Big Apple with an entourage.

Multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping her baby bump under wraps after months of speculation.

According to an insider, Kylie and Travis "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer" and are eager to make three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster a big sister.