Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NYC After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Travis Scott is certainly feeling like the "Highest in the Room" as he preps for baby no. 2.
The rapper couldn't hide his huge smile while out with friends in New York City on Aug. 23. The "Sicko Mode" singer grinned while on the phone only three days after it was revealed that girlfriend Kylie Jenner is pregnant with their second child.
Travis looked cool and casual in black pants, a bright yellow shirt and neon sneakers with a baseball cap on while making his way around the Big Apple with an entourage.
Multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping her baby bump under wraps after months of speculation.
According to an insider, Kylie and Travis "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer" and are eager to make three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster a big sister.
"They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the source continued on Aug. 20. "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited."
Kylie and Travis have been looking to expand their family over the years, cementing their unbreakable bond as co-parents.
The pair attended a charity event together in June 2021 that sparked romance rumors, as Travis called Kylie his "wifey" onstage.
"Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again," a source told E! News on June 15. "They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren't shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other's lives."
Now, it seems that Travis isn't shy about his overjoyed smile at becoming a family of four!