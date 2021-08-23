BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
See Margaret Qualley Act Opposite Mom Andie MacDowell in First Maid Trailer

Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell and Nick Robinson star in Netflix adaptation Maid, based on the best-selling memoir and produced by Margot Robbie. See the haunting first look.

A true survival story. 

Netflix's latest series Maid, based on the best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, lands on the streaming platform Oct. 1. Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood breakout star Margaret Qualley portrays Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning after escaping an abusive relationship, only to find herself entangled in a sinister cycle of poverty and homelessness. 

"I wrote a book so people who struggle to get by could see themselves represented in an authentic way, and they could feel less alone," author and executive producer Land explained in a press statement on Monday, Aug. 22.

The just-released trailer features Alex (Qualley) describing her fairytale life and realizing her dream may be just out of reach. 

Screenwriter and fellow executive producer Molly Smith Metzler noted, "When writers look to adapt material for the screen, we look for a hero. Someone who fights like hell, against all odds, to reach a goal. I found a hero in Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid. A riveting account of a single mother who leaves an abusive relationship and finds herself broke and homeless, MAID is a story about back-breaking hard work and the power of a mother's love."

Qualley's real-life mother Andie MacDowell co-stars, along with A Teacher's Nick RobinsonAnika Noni RoseTracy Vilar and Billy Burke

The ten-episode series is also executive produced by Margot Robbie

And, this isn't the first time Qualley has taken on a biopic: the 26-year-old was Emmy-nominated for her portrayal of Broadway star Ann Reinking in Fosse/VerdonShe is also slated to portray Ginger Rogers in Fred & Ginger opposite Jamie Bell.

