Hailey Bieber Subtly Supports Selena Gomez’s Latest Career Milestone

Watch : Selena Gomez Reveals What Got Her Through "Very Public Heartbreaks"

Need more proof there's no bad blood between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber? Come and get it.

After Elle posted a picture of the singer gracing the cover of its September issue to Instagram last week, the model showed her support by liking the post.

However, this is hardly a rare occurrence. Back in March, Hailey liked a photo of Selena covering Vogue. In fact, the runway star has shown there's no beef between the two on several occasions, such as by liking a photo of the artist celebrating the release of her Rare singles in 2019 and hearting a snap of Selena getting ready for the American Music Awards later that year.

And whenever there's been any speculation of drama, Hailey, who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber, has been quick to shut it down. For instance, some followers wondered if shade was thrown after Selena released her song "Lose You to Love Me" and Hailey later posted a picture of the Summer Walker track "I'll Kill You." However, Hailey made it clear that any interpretations of this being some kind of response to Selena's hit were "nonsense" and "complete BS."