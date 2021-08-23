Taylor Swift Just Joined TikTok and Her First Post Has Fans Freaking Out

Watch : Taylor Swift's Puzzling "Red" Video Has Fans Buzzing

Taylor Swift has officially filled that blank space on TikTok.



Swifties are having the best Monday ever after the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer shared her first post to the platform on Aug. 23. In the video posted to her brand new account, Taylor transitions to four different album eras, ensembles and backgrounds, all while singing the lyrics to Screwface Capital's song, "Dave." The lyrics include the words: "Six figure discussions, dinner in public…My linen all tailored, My outstanding payments like Taylor."



She captioned the clip, "Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now, let the games begin. #SwiftTok." The post has already garnered almost 50,000 likes and has been shared almost 11,000 times within just an hour.



Immediately after the vocalist, 31, shared her first post, fans in the comment section couldn't help but note that their one of their wildest dreams has finally come true. One person alerted Taylor to just how big her following already was on the app, writing, "Ma'am, I don't think you realize how big your community is on here. Welcome to SwiftTok [heart emoji]."