Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Proof Succession Season 3 Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Expect

The Roy family returns this fall, but when exactly? Proceed to everything we know about the new season below.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 23, 2021 2:16 PM
Watch: Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

It's time to brush up on your rules for boar on the floor.

On Monday, Aug. 23, HBO took to Twitter to announce that the highly anticipated third season of Succession is returning this October. The network didn't specify which date in October, which seems like a strategy right out of the playbook of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), as it totally left us in suspense for the new season.

So, what can we expect from season three? In July, the first teaser for the new season promised plenty of Roy family drama with Logan facing off against double-crossing son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). While Logan and Kendall appear firm in their stances, the other Roy siblings, including Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck), seem torn.

"He's our dad, but he was gonna send me to jail," Kendall warned his siblings in the summer teaser. "He'd do the same to all of us."

2021 TV Premiere Dates

Of course, in typical Succession fashion, this is only a taste of the civil war brewing among the Roys. "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position," teased HBO's description for the upcoming season. "Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

This doesn't bode well for Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), who helped Kendall in his deception and screwed over his boss and Siobhan's husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

For everything we know about season three, scroll through the images below.

Graeme Hunter/HBO
Season three returns...

In June 2021, Casey Bloys, who is HBO and HBO Max's Chief Content Officer, confirmed that season three will premiere in fall 2021. And, in August of that same year, HBO shared that the premiere would drop in October.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Kendall Roy is ready to burn it all down

In the season two finale of Succession, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) teamed up with seemingly unassuming Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to unveil the Roy family secrets on-air. According to HBO, the new season will find Kendall and Logan going head-to-head in a Shakespearian battle. "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position," an official statement reads. "Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Could season three finally be the start of Kendall taking over Waystar, or will he join PGM to bury his family once and for all? Cue up some more Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter) cameos!

Peter Kramer/HBO
Brian Cox confirmed a COVID-19 production pause

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) always knows more than he lets on. In real life, Cox confirmed that production for season three was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. He even teased that HBO has been "very protective" of the series. "We'll get going, but not until maybe November at the soonest, maybe even not until the beginning of next year," Cox speculated to The Big Issue in October 2020. Co-star Alan Ruck later clarified that production resumed in November 2020.

HBO
COVID-19 will most likely be included in the plot

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, told Variety that the series will most likely feature the coronavirus epidemic. "I think it's a thing that everybody's aware of, and audiences are really intuitive these days," Snook explained. "Even just seeing a mask in the background of something or hand sanitizer, those things that have become part of our daily lives, those things maybe, but nothing that is so overt that is going to really tackle it head on, because that's not the show. We want to see the Roys doing the thing that they've been doing that we love, not pivoting towards a pandemic story."

Peter Kramer/HBO
"Cousin Greg" Becomes "Employee Greg"

Nicholas Braun might be bringing his offscreen posse onscreen. He shared on Instagram that Cousin Greg officially is "an employee of this company, and that's about all I can say about that!" The star has also been spending time with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lead Kiernan Shipka around NYC, plus she even covered his COVID-19 themed ballad. Could Cousin Greg be getting a witchy sidekick? We're just doing some wishful thinking here, but Shipka stunned on Mad Men so we know she certainly can navigate well with corporate titans. 

Peter Kramer/HBO
Roman Returns

Kieran Culkin reprises his scene-stealing role as resident bad boy Roman Roy. Patriarch Brian Cox teased that fans will get to see more of Roman's "mettle" in season three. "I think he's the hidden gun under the table," Cox said to Deadline. We just want to more of the Gerri (J Smith-Cameron) love triangle! 

Zach Dilgard/HBO
Waystar Royco is going international

Writer Lucy Prebble also revealed to Deadline that the series will be "going more international" to show the "relationship between the media industry and international countries" and how media is consumed on a global scale. "The way international countries input, control and fund the media in ways that aren't talked about as clearly as they should be," Prebble explained.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Roy family will be Prey-ing on their competitiors

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan is slated to direct an episode. "V happy to be working on my favorite show!!" Yan retweeted after pal Ali Wong spilled the tea on Instagram.

Getty Images
New A-listers join the cast

There are plenty of new cast members to keep fans intrigued. Adrien Brody will guest star as Josh Aaronson, "a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar," as reported by VarietyFresh off of Big Little Liesthe icy Alexander Skarsgård is set to join the ensemble cast in the role of Lukas Matsson who is described as a "successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO." 

Love & Basketball's Sanaa Lathan confirmed on Instagram that she is playing New York lawyer Lisa Arthur. Plus, Korean pop star Jihae Kim is joining as public relations specialist Berry Schneider, along with senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven (Linda Emond). Audiences are already familiar with Justine LupeDavid Rasche and Hugo Baker who have all been promoted to series regulars.

Peter Kramer/HBO
But as always, Logan is king

Brian Cox does know what is going to happen...but he's the only one in the cast who does. "It's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say," Cox teased. Can we get a hint? Just one, please!

