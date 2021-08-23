Proof Succession Season 3 Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Expect

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

It's time to brush up on your rules for boar on the floor.

On Monday, Aug. 23, HBO took to Twitter to announce that the highly anticipated third season of Succession is returning this October. The network didn't specify which date in October, which seems like a strategy right out of the playbook of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), as it totally left us in suspense for the new season.

So, what can we expect from season three? In July, the first teaser for the new season promised plenty of Roy family drama with Logan facing off against double-crossing son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). While Logan and Kendall appear firm in their stances, the other Roy siblings, including Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck), seem torn.

"He's our dad, but he was gonna send me to jail," Kendall warned his siblings in the summer teaser. "He'd do the same to all of us."