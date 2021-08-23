Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says Victoria's Secret "Missed the Boat" Amid Cultural Shift

Watch : Tyra Banks Calls Victoria's Secret Rebrand a "Beauty Revolution"

It seems Rosie Huntington-Whiteley isn't afraid to ruffle a few feathers of some Victoria's Secret angel wings.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the supermodel, who is pregnant with her second child, weighed in on her former employer Victoria's Secret with an unfiltered take. The decades-old lingerie brand is in the midst of an overhaul. As part of the revamping announced in June, Victoria's Secret introduced The VS Collective, consisting of inaugural ambassadors like Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe and replacing the company's signature lineup of wing-wearing, runway-stomping Victoria's Secret Angels.

Huntington-Whiteley was once one of those elite figures until she hung up her wings after last walking for the company in 2010. "It was a different time and it's crazy [to say that] because it was 11 years ago," she told The Sunday Times, "which is not that long ago."

Still, in just over a decade, new brands like Savage X Fenty and Aerie have answered the call for inclusivity, casting a harsh light on companies that did not follow suit—Victoria's Secret a prominent offender.

While the brand has since changed its tune—advertising with plus-size and transgender models, for example—to Huntington-Whiteley, it's an opportunity seized late.