Beyoncé and Jay-Z Cozy Up in Glamorous Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Watch : Beyonce Intentionally Separates Stage Persona & Personal Life

For the Carters, everything is love.



In an intimate campaign for Tiffany & Co. celebrating modern love, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starring as the newest faces for the luxury brand, with their longtime love story front and center. For the couple—who share Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—this will be no case of déjà vu since it marks the first time the two have appeared in a campaign together. The "ABOUT LOVE" collection, set for a fall release, centers around a vision celebrating the brand's newest creative direction.



In the stunning photos shared on Aug. 22, the Lemonade vocalist struck a pose wearing the infamous yellow Tiffany Diamond necklace, which weighs about 128.54 carats and has only been previously worn by only a handful of notable celebs including Lady Gaga, and of course, Audrey Hepburn. This will also mark the first time in history that the stunning jewelry has been worn for a campaign.