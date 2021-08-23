Basic Bitches, Here Are 13 Pumpkin Spice Snacks to Help You Pretend Fall Is Already Here

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Basic Bitches, assemble!

It's late August, so you know what that means: It's time to forget that summer is still a season and celebrate the early arrival of fall courtesy of the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts. While Sept. 23 may be the official Autumnal Equinox (see, we know science!), we consider the iconic seasonal beverage's reemergence as the real first day of fall.

But it's not enough for us to just sip the season. No, no, no, we must pumpkin spice our entire life, including our kitchen cabinets and refrigerators with treats that will have you dreaming of falling leaves and cozy sweaters. From baking mixes to paleo bread, coffee creamer to cheesecake, we've got an option for everyone, whether you like salty, sweet or a mix of both.