Elizabeth Olsen Weighs In on Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over "Black Widow" Release

Elizabeth Olsen is showing her support for Scarlett Johansson.

As new details emerge about the Black Widow star's lawsuit against Disney, fellow Avenger Olsen shared her thoughts on the legal battle. The topic came up during a discussion with Jason Sudeikis for Vanity Fair's Awards Insider series Reunited. At one point, Olsen and Sudeikis—who both star on hit streaming series and have also acted in big theatrical films—were asked if they had any concerns about the theatrical experience and the way COVID-19 has changed the way movies are released, with the interviewer pointing to Johansson's lawsuit and the release of her film Black Widow on Disney+.

"I'm worried about a bunch of things," Olsen replied. "Not worried on Scarlett's behalf. But I'm worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters. That was already a thing pre-COVID."

The WandaVision actress explained she enjoys going to movie theaters and that she doesn't want Oscar contenders and big blockbusters to be the only choices viewers have when they go there.