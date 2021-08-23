Melissa Joan Hart Shares Health Update After Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

Watch : Melissa Joan Hart Won't Be on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Melissa Joan Hart is on the mend.



A few days after the actress publicly shared her breakthrough COVID diagnosis, the mom of three gave fans an update on her condition.



"I wanna let you know I'm doing so much better," Hart said in an Aug. 22 Instagram video after thanking those who have checked in on her. "Feeling like I'm probably at like, 75 percent. My last video, I was probably [at] 20, 25 percent."



In the latest clip, Hart—who shares sons Mason, 15, Braydon, 13, and Tucker, 8, with husband Mark Wilkerson—gave an update on her family's health as well. Although the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum noted that it's been a "rough week," and that she and her oldest son, Mason, are now feeling better.



As for the rest of her family, Hart shared, "Tucker, my little one, is positive, but no symptoms, so that's good. So far, Brady [Braydon] is negative—my middle one, and waiting on Mark's results, which got lost in the mail. So, all staying very isolated and separate. Just wanted to send love to everyone out there."