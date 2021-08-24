Peter Weber Says Past Relationships Didn't Work Because of "High" Expectations

Peter Weber has sadly had a few failed Bachelor Nation relationships, and he appears to have spent plenty of time figuring out what may have gone wrong.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the former star of The Bachelor chatted with co-host Dustin Kendrick on their Acast podcast Bachelors in the City. During the episode, Peter said he's going on nine months of being single, which is the first time he can remember that being the case. This led guest Dr. Darcy Sterling to ask what the "common complaints" are that he's heard from previous partners.
"I feel like, sometimes, the hopeless romantic in me kind of backfires, because I put such this high level of expectation in my head," the 30-year-old pilot shared. "And so I've been really kind of, in these last eight, nine months, really just realizing that and observing how I have been in the past and how I want to try to change myself in the future, moving forward."
Peter continued, "I think that's probably my biggest Achilles heel—is, honestly, the hopeless romantic." He added, "It starts off great, it starts off very passionate—a lot of fire, and I'm all about that."
However, the star blamed himself for previous relationships having, um, petered out. "If I'm being completely honest with you guys, I feel like maybe I self-sabotage relationships," he admitted.
Viewers first met Peter as the second runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. He then became the Bachelor and was briefly engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before later splitting from runner-up Madison Prewett.
After his season finale aired, Peter and former contestant Kelley Flanagan sparked romance rumors in March 2020 before announcing their breakup on New Year's Eve. Earlier this month, he referred to his time with Kelley as "the most amazing relationship I've ever had in my life."