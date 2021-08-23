BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's "Very Sad" She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Child Off at College

Candace Cameron Bure revealed she was heartbroken to not join youngest child Maksim on his trip to college, although her husband, Valeri, clearly wasn't feeling sympathetic.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 23, 2021 6:49 AMTags
CouplesMomsCelebritiesSchoolCandace Cameron Bure
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Candace Cameron Bure's house just got a little less full. 

The 45-year-old Fuller House alum shared to social media on Sunday, Aug. 22 why she's bummed that her youngest child, Maksim Bure, took a flight to begin college and that she didn't join him on the journey, which is considered a rite of passage for many parents. In addition to 19-year-old Maksim, Candace and husband Valeri Bure also share Natasha, 23, and Lev, 19. 

"So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college," the star explained in her Instagram Story footage. "And I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college. I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone."

At that point in the video, Candace shifted the camera to show Val, who was driving them home and clearly was not nearly as wistful as his wife about the momentous day. 

photos
Hollywood Kids That Are Upstaging Their Famous Parents

"That's what's wrong with America," he said bluntly. After a stunned Candace responded, "That's what wrong with America?," the Russia-born former NHL player responded, "Raising soft kids."

This led Candace to say, "So they have to grow up. They do! But I'm very sad." But Val wasn't done venting, and he added, "He's 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself—I was 16 or 17. My mom didn't drop me off, by the way."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See the Photos of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cozy NYC Outing

2

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

3

Katie Thurston Claps Back at Criticism After She "Took an Edible"

Still, the actress didn't appear deterred. "I'm still sad! Who's with me?," she wanted to know.

Later that evening, Candace, whose latest Aurora Teagarden film debuted on the Hallmark Channel on the same day, returned to her Instagram Story to offer some news about her son's travels.

"For an update, Maks did not call me when his flight landed," a seemingly bemused Candace shared. "But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed. And someone's picking him up from the airport, and he's sleeping on someone's couch."

She continued, "I don't know! It's the college life, right?" 

Trending Stories

1

See the Photos of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cozy NYC Outing

2

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

3

Katie Thurston Claps Back at Criticism After She "Took an Edible"

4

Why Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay's Fans Are Going Wild

5

Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer: See Her Ring

Latest News

Candace Cameron Bure Is "Very Sad" to Not Drop Her Son Off at College

Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Is Engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen

Katie Thurston Claps Back at Criticism After She "Took an Edible"

Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer: See Her Ring

Exclusive

Lauren Cohan Teases What's Next for Maggie & Negan on TWD

Exclusive

The Other Two's Molly Shannon, Heléne York Tease Season 2

Brooke Shields Tears Up as Daughter Rowan Heads to College