Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Is Engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen

Watch : Mike Shouhed & GF Paulina Share Their Quarantine Schedule

Mike Shouhed shared some very big news as part of Shahs of Sunset's tense season nine reunion.

During the first part of the reunion that aired on Sunday, Aug. 22, the 42-year-old star confirmed that he and Paulina Ben-Cohen are engaged after several years of dating, with the couple showing off her ring. He also mentioned that the pair is currently living together in the Los Angeles home they purchased back in May.

"I want to share something with you guys," Mike told his co-stars during the reunion, per Bravo. "We're engaged... And we wanted to share that with everybody today."

Mike went on to explain more about how he proposed in Hawaii to Paulina, who has two children from her previous marriage. "I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring," Mike said. "And we were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be."