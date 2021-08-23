Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer: See Her Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet and his "people."

On Sunday, Aug. 22, the 49-year-old actor announced on Instagram that he and Lindsay Schweitzer are engaged after the star popped the question. He shared several photos of the happy couple that showed off her eye-popping diamond ring.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" Eric humorously captioned the post.

Among his famous friends sharing support in the comments section was Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you." Rob Riggle—who has attended Kansas City-based sporting events with Eric, as both grew up in the area—posted, "Congratulations [champagne and party popper emojis] !!! This is awesome!!!"

Additionally, Zachary Levi commented, "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!!" Michael Bublé shared, "Congrats you beautiful couple you," adding a string of heart emojis. And Bethenny Frankel, who previously was romantically linked to Eric, simply wrote, "YES."

Eric and Lindsay, a pediatric nurse, started dating after meeting at a Kansas City charity event in June 2016, according to People. In September 2017, he enthusiastically told Ellen DeGeneres about the relationship.