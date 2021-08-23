The Other Two's Molly Shannon and Heléne York Tease What to Expect of Season 2

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

The world needs more Pat Dubek during times like these.

So, it's pretty great that in season two of The Other Two, Chase Dreams (Case Walker) is taking a backseat to mom Pat, who is played by the wonderful Molly Shannon, as she kicks off her career as the host of her very own talk show.

This is all part of Pat's "year of yes," and as Molly told E! News in an exclusive interview, "She's really embracing her opportunities, and she loves being a mother, so the two together, like things couldn't be better."

Of course, being a TV show host isn't all it's made out to be. There are the early hours and promotional activities, but being the devoted mother she is, Pat is going to make it all work somehow.

However, Molly predicted this people-pleasing behavior won't last long. "She's going 100 miles an hour now, just like being everything to everyone," The White Lotus actress said, "and I think she will have to figure out to take care of herself."