Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate His Son Jack's 14th Birthday With Sweet Photo Tributes

From ball boy to birthday boy!
Tom Brady's eldest child John "Jack" Edward, his son with ex Bridget Moynahan, turned 14 on Sunday, Aug. 22. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, paid tribute to the teen on Instagram.
"Happy birthday Jack!" the supermodel wrote, alongside a photo of Jack, herself, Tom, and the couple's children Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. "We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"
Tom posted on his page a photo of Jack standing on a golf course. The star athlete wrote, "Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives."
Tom continued, "This picture brings back some special memories and I can't wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!!"
Jack turned 14 several days after he joined Tom at a Bucs football practice and helped out the team.
"@buccaneers got a new ball boy this week," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Aug. 18. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously...just like his dad!"
A spokesperson for the Bucs later clarified to E! News that "Tom's son is not actually working for the team. He was a guest at practice and was able to help out with our equipment team, but is not a Buccaneers employee."
Bridget, who does not share pics of Jack on Instagram, told Extra in March that the teen "doesn't actually play football" but does play soccer. She added, "Those are some big shoes to fill."
See Gisele's birthday tribute photo to Jack and more adorable pics of Tom's family below: