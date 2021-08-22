Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Send Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Photo

The only crime being committed here is making fans drool.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, Christopher Meloni, 60, sent Law and Order: SVU fans into a frenzy after he posted a steamy behind-the-scenes photo of him and Mariska Hargitay, 57. Although it's unknown when their image was taken, one thing is clear: Chris set the internet ablaze.
In the snapshot, the two look deep into each other's eyes, as they embraced each other so close that their lips were almost touching.
So what caused Chris to bless fans with the picture in the first place? On Friday, Aug. 20, a Twitter user wrote, "Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing. It would be the end of us and the end of the internet."
And that's exactly what Chris did, captioning the sizzling photo, "#rehearsing what @Mariska?"
Naturally, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star's post had his followers swooning.
"This warms my heart and makes smile," one person commented, with another replying, "Call an ambulance!"
One Twitter user summed it perfectly, writing, "You are abusing your power over us!! I am dying here! Hopefully you are rehearsing for a real scene that will literally send us to the hospital! Oh! How I love you guys!"
Luckily for fans, the dynamic duo kept their on-screen chemistry going in the new Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, in which Chris' character Detective Elliot Stabler is at the center. Mariska joined in on the first season as her beloved character Captain Olivia Benson.
But before the second season airs next month on NBC, take a look at our gallery below to get a breakdown of the television series.
