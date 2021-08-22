Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Latest Joyful Bike Outing Will Make You Want to Third Wheel

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Holds Channing Tatum Close During NYC Outing

Big little laughs...

There's no denying that Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoë Kravitz, 32, have fans going wild over their recent hangouts in New York City. And on Thursday, Aug. 19, the dynamic duo kept the fun going with another afternoon outing in the Big Apple.

During their out and about, the Magic Mike XXL actor and Big Little Lies actress grabbed iced lattes and appeared to enjoy each other's company as they looked deep in conversation. At one point, photographers even captured Zoë passionately laughing with Channing. And like their last get-together, the actor brought along one of his bikes.

Ah, to be a third wheel on one of their hangouts.

For their outing, the two opted for low-key outfits. The High Fidelity actress looked effortlessly chic in a bright baby blue slip dress that she paired with mustard yellow kitten heels. As for Channing? The Step Up star wore a loose-fitted graphic white T-shirt and oversized denim jeans.