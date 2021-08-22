Every Time Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style Was the Definition of Fabulous

By the fall of 2018, Kylie opened up about how pregnancy even transformed her outlook on beauty and body image.

"I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me," she told Vogue Australia, "and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me...I'm trying to love myself more."

At this time, Kylie and Travis haven't publicly commented on their growing family. Moreover, like last time, the beauty mogul has kept a low profile on social media and in the public eye.

But that doesn't mean you can't reminisce over her fun and fabulous pregnancy looks in the meantime.

