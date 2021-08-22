BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Every Time Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style Was the Definition of Fabulous

Kylie Jenner has mastered the art of maternity fashion and we have the photos to prove it. From skin-tight dresses to glamorous Halloween costumes, she's one stylish mama.

Watch: How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Prepping for Baby No. 2

No matter the occasion, Kylie Jenner will slay in the fashion department.

Whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is showing off her fiery new swimwear line or looking effortlessly elegant on the red carpet, her outfits are guaranteed to turn heads. And now with her and Travis Scott's second child on the way, which E! News recently confirmed through multiple sources, it's only a matter of time before Kylie makes fans swoon with her maternity fashion.

If anything, the 24-year-old reality TV personality rocked cute and chic clothes when she was pregnant with Stormi Webster, who is now 2. From body-hugging little black dresses to cozy loungewear, the Kylie Cosmetics founder adorably flaunted her growing baby bump. 

However, the Kylie Skin founder stepped out of the spotlight when she was expecting Stormi, and didn't reveal her maternity style until she debuted her birth announcement video in February 2018.

Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Motherhood

By the fall of 2018, Kylie opened up about how pregnancy even transformed her outlook on beauty and body image.

"I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me," she told Vogue Australia, "and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me...I'm trying to love myself more."

At this time, Kylie and Travis haven't publicly commented on their growing family. Moreover, like last time, the beauty mogul has kept a low profile on social media and in the public eye.

But that doesn't mean you can't reminisce over her fun and fabulous pregnancy looks in the meantime.

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of Kylie's maternity style!

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

