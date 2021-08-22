Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards now has a little me.
The 28-year-old singer welcomed her first child with longtime love Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a Liverpool soccer player, on Saturday, Aug. 21
"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," Perrie wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo showing the newborn lying on a fluffy white blanket and putting their hand over the side of their face, which is obscured.
The pop star also shared a pic of the infant's right foot pressed against the palm of Alex's hand.
Her boyfriend, 28, shared the same first photo as well as an image of an image of both him and Perrie gently holding onto their child's foot.
"Welcome to the world little one," Alex wrote. "21/08/21."
Neither Perrie nor her boyfriend has revealed their baby's name or their sex.
Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented on Perrie's post, "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel."
Lottie Tomlinson—sister of Louis Tomlinson, former One Direction bandmate of Perrie's ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, the group's former hair stylist and makeup artist Lou Teasdale and Love Island host Laura Whitmore, plus Alex's England teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount and Jordan Henderson also offered their congratulations to the couple, who have been dating for more than four years.
In addition, Nicki Minaj, who is featured on Little Mix's 2018 single "Woman Like Me," liked Perrie's post.
Edwards announced her pregnancy in May by posting pictures of the couple cradling her baby bump to Instagram.
"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she captioned the photos. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"
Oxlade-Chamberlain also expressed that he couldn't wait to be a father. "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?" the 28-year-old soccer star added. "So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."
While Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain kept many of the pregnancy details private, The X Factor alum did post a few more bump pics and revealed her biggest craving in a TikTok interview (it was sour candies). She also recently shared images from her maternity photo shoot and hinted "Baby Ox… soon…"
"Words cannot describe how I'm feeling on the inside…," she wrote alongside one of the snapshots. "I could quite literally burst with joy."
Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain started dating in 2016, about a year after she and Zayn Malik called off their engagement, and went Instagram official in 2017. In a November Capital FM interview, Edwards was asked how she'd respond if Oxlade-Chamberlain were to pop the question.
"I appreciate him," she replied. "We don't want to rush into it, do you know what I mean? But it would be a definite yes from me I reckon."
Congratulations to the family of three!