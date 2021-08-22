Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Watch : Perrie Edwards Welcomes Baby With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards now has a little me.

The 28-year-old singer welcomed her first child with longtime love Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a Liverpool soccer player, on Saturday, Aug. 21

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," Perrie wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo showing the newborn lying on a fluffy white blanket and putting their hand over the side of their face, which is obscured.

The pop star also shared a pic of the infant's right foot pressed against the palm of Alex's hand.

Her boyfriend, 28, shared the same first photo as well as an image of an image of both him and Perrie gently holding onto their child's foot.

"Welcome to the world little one," Alex wrote. "21/08/21."

Neither Perrie nor her boyfriend has revealed their baby's name or their sex.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented on Perrie's post, "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel."