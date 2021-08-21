Kanye West and Irina Shayk Reportedly Split 2 Months After Whirlwind Romance

As Kanye West once rapped, "Your love is fadin'."
The 44-year-old musician, who is currently hard at work with his new Donda album, has once again reached single status. According to multiple reports, Kanye and Irina Shayk have decided to go their separate ways after enjoying a whirlwind romance for two months.
"It was never a serious thing that took off," a source told People, who first reported their breakup on Saturday, Aug. 21.
A second source explained to the magazine that the Yeezy designer is focused on his work and spending time with his four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.
As the outlet's insider put it, "He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly."
Us Weekly also confirmed their split, reporting through a source that "Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there's nothing going on there."
Reps for Kanye and Irina did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment. Moreover, they have yet to publicly comment about their relationship status.
The duo first sparked romance rumors in June when they were spotted looking smitten together near Provence, France. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News, "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."
"Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could," a second source detailed of their romantic getaway. "She loved posing for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."
That same month, a separate source explained to E! News just how the "Fade" rapper and Russian supermodel hit it off. For one, they both run in the same fashion circles, and they soon went from acquaintances to something a little more.
"Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in New York City. They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off," the insider previously revealed, with another source adding, "It's very casual and they have only been in touch for about a month. Kanye has expressed he doesn't want anything serious, but likes Irina's vibe."
However, if their breakup is any indication, it appears their relationship simply ran its course.
Additionally, news of Kanye and Irina's split comes just one day after the Jesus Is King artist reunited with Kim for lunch in Malibu, Calif. The two were photographed grabbing a bite to eat without their kids, proving they've remained cordial amid their divorce.
If anything, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been showing her support for Kanye as he concentrates on his new music.
Earlier this month, a source exclusively told E! News that Kim and Kanye have established a "true friendship" and have been "communicating more and more."
"Kim wants the kids to stay connected to Kanye and will make that happen," the insider previously shared. "It's very important to her that she has a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and that the kids have strong relationships with both of their parents... It's a huge priority for Kim and she's doing everything she can."