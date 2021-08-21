Kanye West and Irina Shayk Reportedly Split 2 Months After Whirlwind Romance

Watch : Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common

As Kanye West once rapped, "Your love is fadin'."

The 44-year-old musician, who is currently hard at work with his new Donda album, has once again reached single status. According to multiple reports, Kanye and Irina Shayk have decided to go their separate ways after enjoying a whirlwind romance for two months.

"It was never a serious thing that took off," a source told People, who first reported their breakup on Saturday, Aug. 21.

A second source explained to the magazine that the Yeezy designer is focused on his work and spending time with his four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.

As the outlet's insider put it, "He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly."

Us Weekly also confirmed their split, reporting through a source that "Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there's nothing going on there."