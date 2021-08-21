Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Poem Her Son Luca Wrote and Read at Her and Matthew Koma's Wedding

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Hilary Duff is feeling nostalgic over one of her son Luca Comrie's sweetest moments as she nurses herself back to health.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the 33-year-old star of the upcoming series How I Met Your Father, who is currently recovering from a breakthrough infection of COVID-19, shared on her Instagram Story a post her husband Matthew Koma published showing a framed handwritten poem her son penned and read about their new blended family at the couple's 2019 wedding when he was 7 years old.

Luca, now 9 and whose father is Hilary's ex-husband Mike Comrie, wrote, "Out family is a galaxy, shooting across the cosmos, magical dreams of mine [sic]. in my familys heart and shiny love in out souls (brit electric zooming through when we are playing tag) [sic]. Sister pulling on me in the morning waiting for me to smile. I am your example...I will stand up for you protect you. Always dream with you."

Hilary and Matthew tied the knot in an intimate candlelit wedding in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home in December 2019. In a cover interview for Parents magazine's April 2020 issue, the actress previously shared that Luca read an original poem at the ceremony.