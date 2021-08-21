Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Poem Her Son Luca Wrote and Read at Her and Matthew Koma's Wedding

Hilary Duff is feeling nostalgic over one of her son Luca Comrie's sweetest moments as she nurses herself back to health.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the 33-year-old star of the upcoming series How I Met Your Father, who is currently recovering from a breakthrough infection of COVID-19, shared on her Instagram Story a post her husband Matthew Koma published showing a framed handwritten poem her son penned and read about their new blended family at the couple's 2019 wedding when he was 7 years old.
Luca, now 9 and whose father is Hilary's ex-husband Mike Comrie, wrote, "Out family is a galaxy, shooting across the cosmos, magical dreams of mine [sic]. in my familys heart and shiny love in out souls (brit electric zooming through when we are playing tag) [sic]. Sister pulling on me in the morning waiting for me to smile. I am your example...I will stand up for you protect you. Always dream with you."
Hilary and Matthew tied the knot in an intimate candlelit wedding in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home in December 2019. In a cover interview for Parents magazine's April 2020 issue, the actress previously shared that Luca read an original poem at the ceremony.
"He wrote something really beautiful," Hilary said, "He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone."
Also at the wedding, both Luca and his then-18-month-old sister Banks Violet Bair, Hilary and Matthew's first child together, both took the mic to make an announcement to the guests.
"They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!'" an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."
Just before sharing Luca's poem, the actress reposted on her Instagram Story a photo her husband had taken of Banks, 3, lying inside a sleeping bag while wearing a Black Panther mask. Hilary wrote, "When dad has the kids."
The actress shared the posts a day after she revealed on social media that she had tested positive for the Delta strain of the coronavirus. "That delta... she's a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog," Hilary wrote, adding that she is "happy to be vaxxed."
In November, while pregnant with her and Matthew's second child together, now 4-month-old daughter Mae James Bair, the actress self-quarantined away from her family after being "exposed to COVID." During that time, she and her son partially communicated by code. She said on social media, "Matt taught Luca the code for I love you."