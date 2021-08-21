Amber Rose Explains Why the "Pain Cuts So Deep" After Alexander Edwards Admits to Cheating

While Amber Rose publicly blasted her now-ex boyfriend Alexander Edwards for cheating on her with 12 women—which he later admitted to—but that doesn't mean she isn't experiencing heartbreak.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 21, the model opened up about why she stayed with the music executive for so long despite his actions.
"Ur brain tells you to run when ur heart says stay," her message read. "I wish it was easy to 'fix him' but that's not for me to do. The pain cuts so deep especially when children are involved. I will always love him so much but I know I can't heal him only he can do that."
Amber, who shares 22-month-old son Slash Alexander Edwards with Alexander, explained that she discussed his infidelity on social media as a way to break free from the relationship.
"I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would've stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for," she wrote. "Tough choice because it hurts so bad but I choose me."
As she put it, "I didn't wanna have to do this at all. I just wanted my family, MY HUSBAND."
"There's only so many times I can ask a man to be transparent, honest and love me wholeheartedly," she added. "I don't know if I'll get the happy ending I wanted but maybe I'll get the happy ending I deserve."
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 37-year-old star called out Alexander, writing on Instagram Stories, "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."
"Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f--k him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's," she continued. "Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever. I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore."
Amber is also a mom to 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex Wiz Khalifa.
She added, "I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return...The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."
While Amber didn't identify Alexander in her message, he later addressed the accusations during an Instagram Live with DJ Big Von on his PST show.
"I thought, 'S--t, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously," he said on Thursday, Aug. 19. "I love her, though. That's my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson, too. But...I like women."
"At the end," he went on. "I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you for it...It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."
He added, "She had enough. But at the end of the day, I'm me."