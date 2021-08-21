Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slams Disney After Company Seeks to Push Lawsuit to Private Arbitration

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over "Black Widow" Release

The Walt Disney Company wants Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow compensation lawsuit to be handled privately. But according to the actress' lawyer, she's not having it.

In July, the 36-year-old star sued the corporation for alleged breach of contract over her pay for the Marvel movie, which was released in theaters and offered as a premier purchase on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time. She argued that her contract guaranteed exclusive theatrical release and that the hybrid release led to a reduction in her compensation. Disney, who has said her lawsuit has "no merit whatsoever," filed a motion on Friday, Aug. 20, to compel Johansson into a private arbitration over the matter.

"After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration," the actress' attorney, John Berlinski, told E! News in a statement on Saturday, Aug. 21.