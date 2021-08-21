Kacey Musgraves Sings About Heartache in Chilling New Song After Ruston Kelly Divorce

Kacey Musgraves isn't just "Blowing Smoke" with her new music.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the 33-year-old country singer teased chilling new lyrics to an unreleased track of her upcoming album with a series of short videos on Instagram. Of course, many of Kacey's fans couldn't help but notice that the lyrics alluded to her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Last July, the duo announced they were calling it quits after two years of marriage.
"Let me set the scene/Two lovers ripped right at the seams/They woke up from the perfect dream/And then the darkness came," the musician sings in her new song. "I signed the papers yesterday/You came and took your things away/Moved out of the home we made/And gave you back your name."
Kacey adds, "What have we done?/Did we fly too high?/Just to get burned by the sun?/No one's to blame/'Cause we called all the angels to save us/Called them by name/But I guess they got lost."
The Texas native had revealed in February that she was going to express her heartache in her new music.
"I can't help but to write about what I'm going through," she told Rolling Stone. "I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it's very real."
At the time, Kacey even let it slip that she was working on a song titled "Star-Crossed Lovers," which featured some of the same lyrics she posted on Saturday. Moreover, she said that would be the theme of her upcoming album.
In that same interview, the "Space Cowboy" artist opened up about her and Ruston's breakup, explaining that their marriage "just simply didn't work out."
"It's nothing more than that," she described. "It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."
Kacey and Ruston echoed similar sentiments when they announced their divorce, sharing in a joint statement, "We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can...Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."
Although the two separated on good terms, Kacey told Elle magazine in May that she was unhappy at one point in their marriage.
"I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career, but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside," she shared at the time. "I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken."
On the subject of her upcoming album, the "Golden Hour" singer explained why she felt it was important to touch on her divorce.
"It's daunting to put your emotions about something really personal on display," she revealed. "I haven't spoken much about this chapter, and I don't feel like I owe that to anyone, but I owe it to myself as a creator to flesh out all these emotions that I've felt, and I do that through song."
She continued, "It would be strange if I didn't acknowledge what happened in my life creatively, but it is scary to be like, 'I'm about to share my most personal thoughts about me, about this other person, about a union that I had with someone.' I mean, I'm not a ruthless person. I care about other people's feelings. So it's kind of scary."