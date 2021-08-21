Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Prove They're Going Strong During Date Night

Watch : Are Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Back Together?!

This isn't a juicy episode of Riverdale, this is a real-life love story.

Co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who rekindled their relationship in June after calling it quits in late 2019, cozied up to one another during a romantic date night on Friday, Aug. 20. The couple headed out for a fun outing in Los Feliz, Calif., in which they put their love on display while seated at an outdoor table.

Photographers captured the dynamic duo enjoying each other's company as they cuddled up and looked smitten during their night out.

For their outing, the two kept things casual and low-key but stylish. Camila, 27, donned an oversized black blazer that she paired with nude strappy sandal heels. As for Charles? The 30-year-old actor donned a loose-fitted red plaid shirt.

The couple was joined by Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch and Miles Chamley Watson. The two sparked romance rumors a few months ago but they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship status.