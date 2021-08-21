Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Is "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

Watch : How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Prepping for Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is getting ready for an important role: Big sister!

Multiple sources recently confirmed to E! News that the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child. Neither Kylie, who has remained out of the public eye for the past two months, nor the 30-year-old rapper has commented publicly.

"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."

The source continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Indeed, the reality star has expressed multiple times over the years, as early as when her daughter was 8 months old, that she wanted to have another child.

Kylie is receiving plenty of support from her family as she navigates her new pregnancy. "Everyone in the family is so excited," the source told E! News, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."