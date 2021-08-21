American Idol's Syesha Mercado Reunited With Baby Girl Amid Custody Battle

Watch : "American Idol" Alum Syesha Mercado Loses Custody of Her Newborn

American Idol alum Syesha Mercado has been reunited with her newborn daughter, Ast, more than a week after sheriff's deputies took away the baby, her second, during a surprise welfare check.

The new also comes as the singer, a finalist on the show's seventh season in 2008, and her partner Tyron Deener, continue to work to regain custody of their 18-month-old son, Amen'Ra. On Friday, Aug. 20, Mercado shared an Instagram Live video of her reunion with her daughter. The clip showed her smiling while sitting behind the wheel of a car with Deener and baby Ast, who sleeps in a baby carrier.

"Ast is home," Deener says. "We have Ast with us."

He continued, "This just happened and we're heading home. We have our baby back, our newborn and we're just going to focus on getting those moments these couple of days, this week that we've been without her, focus on getting that time back. But we still got some work to do with getting Ra back."

Reps for the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Manatee County, Florida Sheriff's Office and the couple's attorneys had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.