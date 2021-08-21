Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Just One of the Unexpected Couples to Come Out of 2021

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Holds Channing Tatum Close During NYC Outing

Who would've thought that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz would end up together?

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, most people didn't foresee the day when the Big Little Lies actress would one day be spotted riding on the back of the Magic Mike actor's bicycle. But that's what happened when the couple hungout together in New York City on Aug. 18.

After the photos spread like wildfire, some remarked that the pairing made sense, as they're both single, hot people. Others, however, were surprised to learn they're dating. Comedian Carly Aquilino put it best on TikTok: "I never knew that I needed this... This means more to me than anything that's going on in my life."

But it seems that even Channing and Zoë didn't know their friendship would turn into something more. A source previously told E! News, "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."