Britney Spears Contacted Police to Report Theft Prior to Alleged Battery Incident

Britney Spears has had more than one encounter with police this month.
Six days before she allegedly struck an employee, the pop star called the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to report "some type of theft," Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office tells E! News.
Spears called the authorities just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, about something being stolen.
When deputies arrived at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., they contacted her security staff and were told Spears had "decided she did not want to file a report at that time," Buschow said. Deputies left without writing a report, because Spears "declined to pursue any action."
He said that "due to Spears' sudden change of heart," there is no official record about what was allegedly stolen from her home—or by whom.
TMZ reports that "sources directly connected" to Spears said the theft was related to her dogs. The identity of the alleged thief is unknown.
E! News reached out to her lawyer for comment and hasn't heard back.
Around 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, she allegedly had a "dispute" with an employee at her house and is now being investigated for alleged battery, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The female employee said Spears confronted her after she returned from the vet. The singer allegedly slapped her phone out of her hand and also "hit her hand," according to the Sheriff's Office. The staffer wasn't hurt.
The employee left the house and drove to a local station in Thousand Oaks, where she filed a report with the Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson said Spears "wouldn't speak with" authorities to share her side.
Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told NBC News that the case is "nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said' about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever." He added, "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."
Spears also made headlines this week after the hosts of the Stitcher podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story speculated that she had secretly married her one-time fiancé Jason Trawick, but divorced him in 2012. The podcasters pointed to a legal document, obtained by E! News, that seemingly revealed she paid $9,150 to the Law Offices of Alexandra Leichter for a "consultation dissolution of marriage."
However, Trawick appeared to deny the rumors this week when texting friend Billy Bush. "Jason Trawick says, 'I believe you would have known if I was married,'" Billy recounted. "'But you would have made a perfect usher.'"