Carrie Ann Inaba Is Leaving The Talk After 3 Seasons

The Talk's co-host shakeup continues. Carrie Ann Inaba has decided to permanently leave the CBS show after three seasons.

She took a temporary leave of absence in April "to focus on my well-being," she said on social media at the time. The month prior, CBS announced longtime co-host Sharon Osbourne "decided" to leave the show amid an "upsetting" controversy regarding her thoughts on Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.

Inaba, 53, didn't give a reason for her exit in a statement that was provided by a spokesperson for The Talk to NBC News on Friday, Aug. 20.

"I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with the viewers on such a personal level," Inaba said. "I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."