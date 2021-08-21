Carrie Ann Inaba Is Leaving The Talk After 3 Seasons

The Talk's co-host shakeup continues. Carrie Ann Inaba has decided to permanently leave the CBS show after three seasons.
She took a temporary leave of absence in April "to focus on my well-being," she said on social media at the time. The month prior, CBS announced longtime co-host Sharon Osbourne "decided" to leave the show amid an "upsetting" controversy regarding her thoughts on Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.
Inaba, 53, didn't give a reason for her exit in a statement that was provided by a spokesperson for The Talk to NBC News on Friday, Aug. 20.
"I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with the viewers on such a personal level," Inaba said. "I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."
On Twitter, the Dancing With the Stars judge shared multiple video clips that served as her final sendoff. She and the network "mutually agreed to part ways," she said, noting that she has a lot of "gratitude" for the experience because she made "lifelong friendships" and had conversations that "helped me evolve as a human being."
"Thank you from the bottom of my hear to not only my fellow co-hosts, past and present, but also to those behind the scenes, whom I love so deeply," the star said of her "amazing" time on the show.
Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, who are the show's executive producers, shared a joint statement to NBC that praised Inaba's "authenticity and openness," which they said created "a special connection and relationship with our audience."
They continued, "We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed," adding, "We wish her much success and good health going forward."
Last month, Star Trek actor Jerry O'Connell replaced Osbourne permanently, making him the first full-time male co-host.
"It's real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me," he shared. "I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you're just gracious, you're kind, you're fun and it worked...We're going to have a lot of fun, we really are."
Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are currently expected to return for season 12 in September. The most recent episode aired on Aug. 10, featuring actress Mena Suvari.