The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Marries Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi's journey to find love has ended with a trip down the altar.

The Bachelor alum tied the knot with Joshua Wolfe in an "intimate ceremony" in front of friends and family on Friday, Aug. 20, according to People. Vanessa told the outlet, "I'm over the moon! Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."

Vanessa and Joshua started dating in 2018 after he slid into her DMs, and they made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Joshua, who is the director of outreach and programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee, then popped the question during a romantic proposal at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec in 2020.

"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!" Vanessa wrote on Instagram at the time. "@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #Engaged."

Over the past year, the Social Integration Services teacher has kept fans updated on the wedding planning process. From posting pictures from her bridal shower and bachelorette party to sharing videos of her shopping for her dream dress, she involved her followers every step of the way.