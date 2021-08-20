How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Preparing for Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott almost had us fooled.
But with such wonderful news, it seems it was only a matter of time before everyone found out the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is expecting her second baby with the rapper. According to a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Kylie and Travis "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer."
"They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the insider shares. "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited."
As for how their loved ones took the news, the source says, "Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."
Travis and Kylie have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy. E! News reached out to their reps for comment.
Meanwhile, the insider shares that Kylie and Travis are already preparing for the arrival of Stormi Webster's sibling. According to the insider, Kylie is "already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like."
A second source close to the 24 year old adds, "She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."
The same insider notes that the baby will live with Kylie and Stormi in their Beverly Hills mansion, though they plan to gather at Travis' house, as they already do from "time to time." As the first source shares, "Travis is very involved and things between them are great."
"They are doing really well and are very happy together," the second source shares, adding that they "have been working on their relationship for months now."
All in all, the first insider says that Kylie is in baby bliss. "There's nothing she loves more than being a mom," they share. "To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true."
It seems Kylie's life is proof that you can have it all, especially following the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection and the arrival of her Kylie Swim line.
She announced her new business enterprise on Aug. 17, sharing pictures of herself sporting a chic monokini. The photos nearly had fans convinced that pregnancy rumors were merely a figment of their imagination, but the super sleuths who had been tracking her socials have been onto something.
Now, those who enjoy keeping up with the kards are onto their next quest: Deciphering the clues to figure out the name of Kylie's baby. As one person speculated on Twitter, "So if Kylie & Travis named their first child Stormi, does that mean they're naming their second child Weather…."
We'll just have to wait to find out.