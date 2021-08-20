The MixtapE! Presents Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Dillon Francis and More New Music Musts

Watch : Lorde Spotted Kissing Rumored Boyfriend

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Now is the perfect time to be melodramatic, because Lorde has let the light shine on all of us with her third studio album. The dreamy and yellow-tinted Solar Power shows a fresh, airy side of the "Pure Heroine" singer that warrants a listen all the way through.

Shawn Mendes also seems to be harnessing this season's solar power in his romantic number with Tainy, "Summer of Love," which has plenty of discreet references to girlfriend Camila Cabello. Dillon Francis and Bow Anderson keep the good vibes going in the wholesome "Reaching Out."