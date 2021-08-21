BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Motherhood and Giving Stormi a Sibling

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child. Find out what the reality star has said about being a mom and giving daughter Stormi a sibling.

If you've been keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners, you'll know Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child.

Which means their daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, is going to become a big sister!

Neither Kylie, 24, nor Travis, 30, have commented about their upcoming arrival and both have remained out of the spotlight in recent months. But multiple sources have confirmed the reality star's pregnancy to E! News. The sex of the couple's new baby has not been disclosed.

Both Stormi and Kylie, who rose to fame as a child cast member of her family's E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, have grown up in the public eye. The proud mom often shares adorable photos and videos of her and Travis' little girl on social media.

Kylie has talked about the aspects of motherhood on social media and in press interviews. And just just months after Stormi was born, the reality star has occasionally spoken about her desire to have another baby.

Read Kylie's past quotes below:

Instagram
Looking at the Future

"I don't think my life has changed since becoming a mom: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom," Kylie told Vogue Australia in an interview published in the magazine's September 2018 issue, when her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster was 6 months old. "I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I'm trying to be...I mean, I'm already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

Instagram
"Beautiful Moments"

"Creating life was one of the most beautiful moments of my life," Kylie said in a Vogue Australia video released in August 2018. "It's hard to explain why. It's just when you've experienced it you understand."

Instagram
Another Girl?

In October 2018, when Stormi was 8 months old, Kylie said on Snapchat, "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

She continued, "Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."

 

Instagram
"The Best Woman I Can Be"

In March 2019, Kylie honored Stormi on International Women's Day, writing on Instagram, "This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman I can be."

Instagram
"A Young Mother"

"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," Kylie told Interview Germany in March 2019. "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

Instagram
Dear Travis...

In May 2019, Kylie wrote to Travis Scott on Instagram on his birthday, "Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I'm so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let's f--k around and have another baby."

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Mom Appreciation

"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she's done for me," Kylie told Harper's Bazaar Arabia in a July 2019 interview. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."

Instagram
Post-Baby Struggles

"I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again," Kylie wrote on Instagram in July 2019, when Stormi was 17 months old. "My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go."

Instagram
Not Yet Ready for Baby No. 2

In October 2019, Kylie said on her Instagram Story, in response to a fan's question, "I can't wait to have more babies. But not ready just yet."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
No Baby Talk

"I talk to her like an adult & explain everything to her!!" Kylie said on her Instagram Story in October 2019 about communicating with Stormi, then aged 20 months. "Even when she was too young to talk. They are little sponges. Also flash cards!!"

Youtube
"Special Time"

In October 2019, Kylie reflected on her pregnancy with Stormi, writing on Instagram, "Baking my little baby Storm was such a special time in my life..I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing." 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Life Changed Forever"

"February 1st 4:43pm," Kylie wrote on Instagram on Stormi's second birthday in February 2020, alongside a series of throwback pics. "The moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo."

Instagram
Pressure for Baby No. 2

"My friends all pressure me about [having another child]," Kylie told Harper's Bazaar in a February 2020 interview. "They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan."

Instagram
"God Made No Mistakes"

"I love this little baby so much I want to burst," Kylie said in a behind-the-scenes video of her and Stormi's Vogue Czechoslovakia cover shoot in June 2020. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
"Thank You God"

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me," Kylie wrote in a third birthday tribute to Stormi in February 2021. "Crying today because i can't stop the time."

"It's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," Kylie continued. "Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years. But on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Her Legacy

"Stormi is my legacy," Kylie told tmrw magazine in May 2021. "I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day."

She added, "Only if she wants to."

The reality star also said, "My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."

Instagram
The Look of Love

"I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom," Kylie said on the second episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics in July 2021. "Being a mom has become second nature to me."

