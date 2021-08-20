Will Sandra Oh Ever Return to Grey's Anatomy? She Says...

Watch : Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?"

Closing this chapter.

Sandra Oh isn't looking to return anytime soon to Grey's Anatomy to reprise her beloved role of Dr. Cristina Yang. Despite the many familiar faces that appeared during season 17 of Grey's, Oh exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 20 that the medical soap opera is in her rearview mirror.

"It's really a time in my past," The Chair star explained after parting ways with the Shonda Rhimes show in 2014. "Also, [I'm] fully understanding the deep relationship that people have with Cristina, you know what I mean? I was just speaking about, during the pandemic, I think a lot of people re-watched Grey's because it is such a friend. It's a great privilege to have been on a show like that."

Instead, Oh is focused on bringing more strong female characters to life, like The Chair's ground-breaking English department chairwoman, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim.